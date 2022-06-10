Esports Seeks Second Straight College Call of Duty National Championship – Ottawa University

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ottawa University Esports team is headed to the Collegiate Call of Duty(CCL) Finals, on a mission to repeat after last year’s national championship. The CCL has partnered with Belong Gaming to host the finals at their Polaris Pilots Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The two-day tournament begins Saturday June 11th and ends June 12th. There is a $25,000 prize pool for the tournament.



Despite going undefeated in regular season play, Ottawa was stunned in an upset against Westcliff University in the CCL Qualifiers. The Braves were able to rally with three straight wins through the loser’s bracket to qualify for the CCL Finals. The Braves start this weekend’s tournament with a match against Bay State Esports at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Friday will be Media Day for the teams in this year’s finals.



“We are really looking forward to defending our national championship,” said Interim Head Coach Riley Boyd . “This team has worked so hard all year and continue to be a shining example of what a collegiate athletics team should look like, both in and out of competition. There is not a more deserving group of players, and they have every right to believe that we will go “back-to-back”. This program is built on winning, and we intend to continue to do so this weekend.”



Last season, Ottawa Gold and Ottawa Black were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation respectively out of the 200+ College teams in the CCL. Ottawa Gold went 53-0 in Map Count, finishing No. 1 in the nation. Ottawa Black went 51-0, finishing as the No. 2 ranked team. Gold proceeded to win two National Championships that season: the CCL National Championship and the Activision Blizzard Collegiate National Championship. Both teams pocketed over $25,000 in prize money.



The Ottawa University COD Team



Sebastian Martinez aka GUNSIII

JUNIOR – PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

2.20 – Hardpoint Kill/Death Ratio

1.84 – Search & Destroy Kill/Death Ratio

2.00 – Control Kill/Death Ratio

88.93s – AVG. Hilltime

30 – Maps Played



Zachary Herbert aka HoopTape

FRESHMAN – BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

2.41 – Hardpoint Kill/Death Ratio

2.24 – Search & Destroy Kill/Death Ratio

4.05 – Control Kill/Death Ratio

36.36s -AVG. Hilltime

24 – Maps Played



Austin Miller aka Cruelty

SENIOR – INDEPENDENCE, Mo.

2.12 – Hardpoint Kill/Death Ratio

1.42 – Search & Destroy Kill/Death Ratio

1.77 – Control Kill/Death Ratio

61.27s – AVG. Hilltime

24 – Maps Played



Ethan Moore aka E2N

FRESHMAN – SHEPERDSVILLE, Ky.

1.94 – Hardpoint Kill/Death Ratio

1.80 – Search & Destroy Kill/Death Ratio

2.69 – Control Kill/Death Ratio

74.33s – AVG. Hilltime

27 – Maps Played



Michael Tobias aka Lightning

FRESHMAN – EAGLE PASS, TEXAS

1.85 – Hardpoint Kill/Death Ratio

1.88 – Search & Destroy Kill/Death Ratio

0.92 – Control Kill/Death Ratio

59.13s – AVG. Hilltime

15 – Maps Played



Flex – Justin Darter aka OBJUSTXN

FRESHMAN – BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

