Five Science Fiction Movies to Stream Now

‘After Yang’

Stream it on Showtime.

The director Kogonada’s vision of the future looks suspiciously like present-day Sedona, Ariz., the capital of woo-woo vibes: People wear loosefitting linen, always use their inside voices and appear preternaturally mellow. The mild mood even carries over to their jobs; Jake (Colin Farrell) runs a tea shop bathed in mood lighting.

To complete their happy family, he and his wife, Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), bought the “technosapien” android Yang (Justin H. Min) as an ethnically compatible sibling for their adopted Chinese daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja). Unfortunately, one day Yang shuts down after a highly aerobic dance routine. Getting him fixed proves to be a trial because Jake, trying to save money, had bought a sketchy refurbished model.

At first “After Yang” feels like an unintended parody of the excesses of super-progressive parenting. But the film comes into its own when Jake gets access to Yang’s memory bank and is mesmerized by what he finds. It’s not just that the android had memories to begin with, but he was able to form emotions — an essential step to sentience. “After Yang” delicately explores what it means to have a conscience, or perhaps a soul, and also suggests degrees of acceptability when it comes to technology: Jake treats a robot as a member of his family, but looks down on neighbors with cloned children. Kogonada never deviates from a silky-smooth tone, but there are bristles underneath.