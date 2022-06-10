Furious row as American magazine mocks ‘racist’ Royal Family in bizarre Jubilee attack





A piece in a New York-based publication entitled “Racism Outshines Platinum Jubilee” has sparked a frenzy after the Queen celebrated her monumental milestone of 70 years on the throne. The article was published in the “humour” section of the magazine’s website – but the joke appears to have fallen flat.

It comes just days after Britons gathered across the nation to mark the Jubilee with street and garden parties while the Royal Family made a series of high-profile appearances. The article, which opens with the words “racism brought some of its most iconic looks to the Platinum Jubilee, effectively stealing the show” was shared on Twitter by royal expert Richard Eden. He said: “Is this a satirical piece about ‘racism’ in the Royal Family? It’s hard to tell.” The article goes on to highlight Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s absence from the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday parade. READ MORE: Princess Beatrice’s sweet connection to Harry and Meghan laid bare

It reads: “On Thursday, for the Trooping of the Colour, Racism wore one designer exclusively: Erasure. “Racism made its arrival in a sleek look by Erasure—a barely-there, minimal and modern ensemble of not allowing Meghan and Harry to join the Royal Family on the balcony, a choice so understated that some might have had trouble recognising Racism at all.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not appear on the balcony for the prestigious 260-year-old event, which sees more than ​1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians march together each June in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. Meghan and Harry instead made an appearance through the Palace windows, choosing to keep a low profile for the celebrations.

But they did step out for Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London where they were met with a mixture of boos and cheers from the crowd. Commenting on the Sussexes’ mixed reception, the US magazine said: “On Friday, at a service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Racism, attending with its partner, Colonialism, turned things up a notch in haute couture by the House of Anxiety, a dazzling coat composed of thousands of individual boos directed toward Meghan and Harry as they entered the church.” But furious readers took to Twitter to denounce the piece’s mocking tone, claiming it was stoking division. User @Chamaerion claimed the piece was an attempt to “smear” the Firm.

They said: “They are trying hard to smear the whole thing, obviously not understanding that the British people have given two fingers to whoever tries to do that. “It will be interesting to see the cancellation of British subscribers to this website.” And @jstagrl1 urged people to not fall for “race bait” as it serves zero purpose. They said: “Stop falling for people trying to race bait. “It’s just divisive behaviour that serves zero purpose in an already divided world. “On a lighter note, it’s entertaining watching two very similar countries deflect on which one was historically worse.” Meanwhile, @pastoralview said: “Oh dear I just spent two minutes reading that load of drivel.” DON’T MISS

It comes after Meghan and Harry made bombshell racism allegations during their now-infamous interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Denying the claims shortly afterwards, Prince William said the Royal Family was “very much not racist”. Despite fears such allegations would divide the nation or serve to undermine the monarchy, the Jubilee marked a period of camaraderie as British royalists came together to honour the Queen. Recognising this spirit, Her Majesty marked the end of the Jubliee with a touching statement, thanking Britons for their good wishes. She said: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.” The monarch added: “I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years.”