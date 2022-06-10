Gabrielle Dowling age: How old is Emmerdale’s Cathy Hope star?

One of Gabrielle’s stand out performances in recent years has been when Cathy was revealed to be the person trolling April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) on social media.

Speaking about the storyline, the actor who plays Marlon Dingle, Mark Charnock, spoke about the importance of the issue being addressed.

The actor said: “I think Emmerdale does this kind of story extremely well, with all of the research. They take a real social responsibility about these things.

“None of this stuff that they write is ever just thrown into the mix and they hope for the best.

“They want to get it right. With stories like this, you want people to feel something, you want to inform as well and let people know they’re not on their own.

“I think Emmerdale bothers itself about that. It really bothers itself into getting it right and sculpting it in such a way that people can relate to it, but also there’s information out there that can help people.”

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.