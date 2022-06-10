God Of War Ragnarok November Release Planned – Report

God of War: Ragnarok has not been delayed and will likely release in November, though it’s still possible the title could slip, according to Bloomberg’s sources. Some had believed the title would shift to 2023 but this won’t be the case, apparently. The game was, however, delayed internally, the report said, with the title supposedly originally planned for September before it shifted to November.
Bloomberg pointed out that Raganrok’s official release date should be announced this month, but nothing is set in stone yet, and it’s possible it could still shift beyond November.