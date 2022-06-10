Green is the New Black gala benefits Girl Scouts (photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The first-ever Green is the New Black gala for the western and central Massachusetts Girl scouts was held at the Springfield Country Club on Friday, June 10.

“We are excited to host this inaugural gala as not only a fundraising initiative – it is the chance to gather with likeminded professional who understand how important girl leadership development is in our communities” said Pattie Hallberg, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

All proceeds will benefit the continuing efforts for girls in grade K-12.

All attendees were encouraged to wear (Girl Scout) green semi-formal and formal attire.

The gala featured a social hour, dinner, raffle prizes, a silent auction, an open air photo booth, a DJ and dancing.