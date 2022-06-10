Categories
Entertainment

Hallmark To Air Movie Starring Actors With Down Syndrome


David Desanctis and Lily D. Moore, both of whom have Down syndrome, star in “Color My World with Love.” (Allister Foster/Crown Media United States LLC)

A television movie centering on the love story of a young couple with Down syndrome is set to premiere.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries says that the romance “Color My World with Love” will debut this weekend.

Lily D. Moore stars in the movie as Kendall, a talented artist who meets Brad, played by David DeSanctis, at a cooking class for diverse learners. Both Moore, DeSanctis and the characters they portray have Down syndrome.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

Kendall and Brad fall for each other, leaving Kendall’s mom Emma concerned that things are moving too quickly. But with the help of Nic, a family friend of Brad’s, Emma realizes that her daughter is ready to live her own life.

Moore is known for playing Rebecca on the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.” DeSanctis starred in the 2014 film “Where Hope Grows.”

“Color My World with Love” will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.