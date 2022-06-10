‘Has some demons’ The Boys’ Black Noir star opens up on tragic origin story

“And so now we get to see a peek. It’s just a taste,” Nathan teased.

“I think people will enjoy getting to see that side of him. And it’ll whet their palates for a deeper look into his psychology.”

Throughout the first four episodes, Black Noir has so far taken a backseat to the action while Homelander tackles his ratings and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) investigate Soldier Boy.

However, Nathan assured viewers there’s still plenty of room to explore the silent Supe during the remaining four weeks of the acclaimed new season.

Plus, Prime Video has now confirmed The Boys’ fourth instalment is officially in the works, so Black Noir could become an even bigger player next time around.

The Boys season 3 continues Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.