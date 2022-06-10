Hot property: five homes for sale on Mexico’s Pacific coast

El Pedregal, Cabo St Lucas, Baja California, $12mn

Where At the southern tip of Baja California. Cabo San Lucas international airport is 25 minutes away by car, and has daily flights to Los Angeles as well as plenty of other international routes.

What A cliffside mansion with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The 11,000 sq ft home has a dining area for 16 people, a home cinema, two infinity swimming pools and a swim-up bar.

Why For fitness and relaxation the property comes with a full gym, a spa with a waterfall, sauna with ocean views and a Zen garden.

Who REMexico Real Estate

Boca de Tomatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, $8.1mn

Where A 40-minute drive from the centre of Puerto Vallarta, and 40 minutes from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz international airport, where routes include a direct weekly flight to London Gatwick.

What A nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom property spread across 27,000 sq ft. The home features a sweeping staircase, a Zen garden, Jacuzzi and numerous sea-facing terraces.

Why Scuba divers in the area can experience close encounters with giant mantas, dolphins, seahorses and whale sharks.

Who Coldwell Banker La Costa

Punta Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, $7.9mn

Where On the outskirts of the city of Zihuatanejo. Zihuatanejo international airport is a 25-minute drive, with six flights incoming daily from Mexico City and various international arrivals.

What An eight-bedroom, 14,500 sq ft oceanfront villa in a gated community. Features include a 25m pool and ocean-view terraces, while the resort has private beaches, a gym and tennis courts.

Why The port city of Zihuatanejo has galleries, craft markets, restaurants and cultural venues.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

Danzante Bay, Islands of Loreto, Baja California, $7.2mn

Where In a resort on the east coast of the Baja peninsula, a 30-minute drive from Loreto international airport. The tranquil town of Loreto is 35 minutes away by car.

What A five-bedroom, five-bathroom house overlooking Danzante Bay and an 18-hole golf course. There is a wet bar, games room, fire pit, infinity pool and a two-storey fountain.

Why Whale watching is possible from January to March, as humpback and blue whales migrate down the Baja peninsula.

Who REMexico Real Estate

Acapulco, Guerrero, $3.85mn

Where Half an hour south of Acapulco, on Puerto Marqués Bay. Acapulco international airport is 20 minutes away by car, with daily flights from Mexico City.

What A five-bedroom, five-bathroom cliffside home built in 2018 overlooking the ocean. The 8,600 sq ft villa has floor-to-ceiling windows, marble and hardwood flooring, a Jacuzzi, a spa pavilion and a spacious terrace for events. It also benefits from the Banyan Tree resort’s security and facilities.

Why The deck beside the private pool has uninterrupted ocean and sunset views.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

