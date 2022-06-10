Avoidance is going to be BBC One’s latest sitcom, starring the likes of A League of Their Own comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Not only does the 44-year-old comedian star in the comedy, but he is also the co-creator behind it, along with writer Benjamin Green. Express.co.uk has everything there is to know about Avoidance.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Avoidance.

How many episodes are in Avoidance on BBC One?

Avoidance will make its debut on Friday, June 10, at 9.30pm on BBC One.

The comedy is going to be made up of a total of six episodes which will air weekly in the same timeslot.

As long as there are no changes to the show’s scheduling, Avoidance’s grand finale is going to air on Friday, July 15.

However, there is an alternative if you’re not keen on waiting that long to watch the entire series.

