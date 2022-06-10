How To Watch The Xbox-Bethesda Showcase And All Of Sunday’s Not-E3 Conferences

Compared to summers past, this year’s E3–er, Not-E3–has been a lot less intense. However, that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to be excited about. After a stellar Summer Game Fest Live and a jam-packed Saturday, two conferences are scheduled for Sunday, June 12–and you can expect some big announcements to come out of them.
Luckily, GameSpot will be hosting streams for both the Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase and the PC Gaming Show. Here’s some information on how to watch them, as well as a few things we think might be there.
Xbox-Bethesda Gaming Showcase
