Idocracy, Bend It Like Beckham, Respect Among Ferndale Movies in the Park This Summer – Oakland County Times

Idocracy, Bend It Like Beckham, Respect Among Ferndale Movies in the Park This Summer

(City of Ferndale, June 10, 2022)

Ferndale, MI – The popular movie series, Movies in the Park, returns to Ferndale with crowd favorites like Encanto, The Sandlot and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson.

Movies will be shown throughout Ferndale all summer long in Downtown Ferndale’s Schiffer Park, and city-wide at Wilson Park, Martin Road Park and Harding Park. Prior to each movie you can expect fun activities such as lawn games, food vendors, and other small attractions.

Everyone is welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, or stuffed animals. Whatever you need to have fun, get cozy and enjoy the movie!

As a special bonus, the downtown movies will include a free outdoor yoga session starting at 430pm led by local business, Samastah Yoga.



Movie Schedule

Date Movie Location

June 16 Respect Schiffer Park

June 30 Encanto Wilson Park

July 7 Idiocracy Schiffer Park

July 21 The Sandlot Martin Road Park

August 4 Bend it Like Beckham Schiffer Park

August 18 Moana Harding Park



Planavon Street will be closed from Nine Mile Road to the Withington Alley before the movie starts so everyone can enjoy fun activities while getting their blankets and lawn chairs set up.



This series is free for the community. Follow @downtownferndale and @ferndaleparksandrec for updates.

More information can also be found at downtownferndale.com/events