Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Relationship With Robert Downey Jr.

Over two decades after they broke up, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. decided to meet up, catch up, and tie up any loose ends. When Downey was a guest on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2015, he spilled the details about how he reached out to Parker and asked her out to lunch. The old flames reconnected at a tapas restaurant, and both were thrilled to see how much the other was thriving. “Seeing her, I was like, ‘She is so great, and so cool, and so funny, and so in command,'” said Downey. “And I got to meet her kids and I saw the way she and Matthew [Broderick] lived, and I respect both of them so much.”

Furthermore, Parker is proud to say that the two are on good terms. “It was really nice to see him. … I was fortunate in that I never felt that there were hard feelings,” she said on “CenterStage.” “You know, we weren’t estranged, we had simply gone on with our lives.” Though both have long moved on from their relationship, RDJ and SJP clearly hold nothing but respect for one another all these years later.