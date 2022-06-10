Jang Nara Relationship: Past, Rumored Boyfriend Before Meeting Non-Celebrity Fiancee

Before finding her the one, Jang Nara has been involved in numerous dating rumors and has even become a subject of marriage theories with a co-star.

Fortunately, after keeping her relationship under the radar, the “Sell Your Haunted House” official announced her upcoming marriage.

Jang Nara Is Getting Married

On her Instagram, the 41-year-old star happily shared the good news to her fans. She confirmed that she is set to marry the love of her life.

The actress said that after two years of dating, she and her boyfriend decided to settle down.

Jang Nara’s boyfriend is described by the actress as someone who has a “beautiful smile, kind and genuine heart, and above all else, the way he is overflowing with sincerity and pours his whole heart into his work.”

Moreover, she also said that she is thrilled to spend their life together and “couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Who is Jang Nara’s Boyfriend?

During her announcement, she spoke briefly about her fiancee. The Hallyu star said that she would not reveal his identity because he is a non-celebrity and “might face discomfort at work” because of her.

However, the actress hints that the lucky guy is six years her junior, and his career is in line with “video work.”

While the public gains curiosity about Jang Nara’s boyfriend, YTN mentioned in a report that she met her fiancee in one of her Kdramas.

As obtained by a media outlet, her soon-to-be husband was the camera director for the 2019 SBS Kdrama “V.I.P” where the actress was among the lead stars.

Jang Nara’s Rumored Boyfriends

Before the actress officially begins a new chapter in her life, let’s take a look back at her dating history, including rumored boyfriends.

Park Bo Gum

The South Korean heartthrob worked alongside the actress for the 2015 Kdrama “I Remember You.”

Jang Nara and Park Bo Gum became the subject of dating rumors in early 2016 and quickly denied the rumors.

However, in 2017, the actress took to Instagram to address speculation that she and the “Seobok” star got married.

In a now-deleted post, the “Fated to Love You” actress said she “hasn’t seen him or met up with him,” referring to Park Bo Gum.

Jang Hyuk

Since “Fated to Love You” became a hit Kdrama, lead stars Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk were reportedly an item back then.

At the time, viewers shipped the duo due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

However, Jang Hyuk mentioned in an interview that he is just “comfortable” working with the actress.

The same goes for the actress, who said she had a “fun time” filming the series with the actor.

Interestingly, Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk will be reuniting in an upcoming series.

They are in talks to headline the drama series “Family” set to air in 2023.

