Johnny Depp announces surprise live performance: How to get tickets

As Johnny Depp awaited the jury’s verdict on his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won, the Pirates of the Caribbean star flew to the UK for some surprise music appearances. The 59-year-old cameoed on Jeff Beck’s tour at a number of major concerts, including at the Royal Albert Hall. And the duo have since announced a new album together called 18.
The pair have been working on the record for the last three years and a single with lyrics by Depp has been released. The track is called This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, a song about the 1940s film star.
His lyrics in the chorus include: “I don’t believe, I can’t believe, I won’t believe humans anymore…It’s so hard to talk when no one will hear, and everyone stares as you quiver in fear.”
On top of all this, the Jack Sparrow actor has another show coming up this summer.
Depp joins an impressive lineup at this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival from Diana Ross and Stormzy to Björk, Sam Ryder and Nick Cave.
Speaking to the audience at a June 2 show in Gateshead, Beck said of Depp: “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July. When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”
To book tickets for the Montreux Jazz Festival, click here.
