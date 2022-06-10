Johnny Depp announces surprise live performance: How to get tickets

As Johnny Depp awaited the jury’s verdict on his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won, the Pirates of the Caribbean star flew to the UK for some surprise music appearances. The 59-year-old cameoed on Jeff Beck’s tour at a number of major concerts, including at the Royal Albert Hall. And the duo have since announced a new album together called 18.

The pair have been working on the record for the last three years and a single with lyrics by Depp has been released. The track is called This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, a song about the 1940s film star.

His lyrics in the chorus include: “I don’t believe, I can’t believe, I won’t believe humans anymore…It’s so hard to talk when no one will hear, and everyone stares as you quiver in fear.”

On top of all this, the Jack Sparrow actor has another show coming up this summer.