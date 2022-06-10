Categories
Julie Andrews reunites with ‘Sound of Music’ cast



Julie Andrews poses for a portrait circa 1970.

An 11-year-old Andrews sings at a Fleet Street Club luncheon in 1946. Andrews was born Julia Elizabeth Wells in Walton-on-Thames, England. She would later take the last name of her stepfather, Ted Andrews.

A young Andrews in 1947.

Andrews receives her daily piano lesson from her mother, Barbara, in 1947.

Andrews, 13, performs on stage at the London Palladium in 1948.

Andrews works with ventriloquist Peter Brough and his dummy Archie Andrews on the BBC radio show “Educating Archie” in 1950.

Andrews tries on a dress for a “Cinderella” role at the London Palladium in 1953.

In 1954, Andrews moved to New York to play the lead role in the Broadway show “The Boy Friend.” She’s seen here at right along with Millicent Martin, Stella Claire and Dilys Laye.

Andrews takes a ballet lesson in 1954.

From 1956-1962, Andrews starred in “My Fair Lady” on Broadway. Here, she appears in a scene with Rex Harrison.

Andrews is measured by Madame Tussauds for a wax figure in 1958.

Andrews is toasted by friends and neighbors at a homecoming party in 1958.

In 1959, Andrews married British costume designer Tony Walton. The couple had a daughter together before divorcing in 1968.

Andrews plays Queen Guinevere and Richard Burton plays King Arthur in the Broadway musical “Camelot.” She starred in the production from 1960-1963.

Andrews snuggles with her newborn daughter, Emma, in 1962.

In 1964, Andrews made her screen debut in the musical “Mary Poppins.” She went on win the Academy Award for best actress.

Andrews visits US Army training facilities in Hawaii in 1965.

Andrews twirls during the opening scene of the 1965 film “The Sound of Music.” The role earned her another Academy Award nomination.

Andrews appears with Harry Belafonte in a sketch from “The Julie Andrews Hour” in 1972. The television variety show ran for 24 episodes.

Andrews and Perry Como star in the TV special “Julie on Sesame Street” in 1973.

Andrews receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1979.

Andrews clenches a flower in her teeth as she rides through Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1983. She was on her way to accepting the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year award.

Andrews leaves her handprints at a Disney Legend Awards event in 1991.

Andrews jokes with her second husband, director Blake Edwards, after he received France’s Legion of Honor Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992. They were married for decades and adopted two children together. Edwards died in 2010.

Andrews appears on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 1994.

Andrews does her final curtain call for the Broadway musical “Victor/Victoria” in 1997. She had to leave the show toward the end of its run as she was having trouble with her voice. She later had surgery to remove a non-cancerous growth on her vocal cords, and the surgery caused her to lose her singing voice.

Andrews signs copies of her new children’s book, Dumpy, in 2000.

In 2000, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II honored Andrews by making her a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

Andrews appears with Hector Elizondo and Anne Hathaway in the 2001 film “The Princess Diaries.”

Andrews was one of the Kennedy Center honorees in 2001. From left are pianist Van Cliburn, actor Jack Nicholson, Andrews, tenor Luciano Pavarotti and music producer Quincy Jones.

Andrews attends a 2004 event as Disneyland announced plans for its 50th anniversary.

Andrews receives a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won a Grammy that year for best spoken word album for children (“Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies”). She received her first Grammy in 1965, winning best recording for children (“Mary Poppins”).

Andrews and her former “Sound of Music” co-star Christopher Plummer speak on stage at the TCM Classic Film Festival in 2015. It was the movie’s 50th anniversary.

Andrews appears at the Academy Awards in 2015.

Andrews sits with cast members of “My Fair Lady” at the Sydney Opera House in 2016. Andrews directed this new production.

Andrews and Kristen Bell pose for a selfie with late-night host James Corden in 2019.

Andrews accepts her Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute on Thursday, June 9.



