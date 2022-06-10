Categories
Love Island’s Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend entering villa as bombshell


Friday’s episode of Love Island came to a dramatic close, with a recoupling, and Liam Llewellyn leaving the show.

In a teaser for Sunday night’s episode, it was revealed that Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma’s ex-boyfriend is set to enter the villa in a shock twist.

As the show ended, a new hunk is seen entering the villa with the girls all reacting and Gemma, 19, shouting: “Oh my god, that’s my ex boyfriend.”



Gemma admitted she was
Fans went wild as she show ended on the cliffhanger ahead of Sunday’s shock episode, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, with plenty wondering if her ex will finally spill the beans on who her famous dad is.

One said: “Gemma’s ex is really going to be spilling the tea about Gemma and finally say that Micheal Owen is her dad …”

While another added: “i beg gemma’s ex just goes in to announce that her dad’s michael owen. stop keeping us waiting!”



Elsewhere in the episode, Liam Llewellyn left the villa in a shock exit after previously being coupled up with Gemma when the series began.

There were tears all around when Liam announced his departure after calling a meeting at the fire pit.

Liam poured his heart out when he said: “I haven’t really been feeling like I have been giving 100 percent Liam. I know what 100 percent Liam looks like and I have miles off that.

“Trying to find someone to leave the villa that you care about – that’s the goal isn’t it. When you are not feeling that, it makes it a very hard sort of time to find that. I have been thinking long and and hard. I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa.



He continued: “I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment type thing…so yeah, you’re all unreal. “

Viewers had seen Liam trying to win over the heart of Gemma since day one, however in a shock recoupling, was picked by Italian heartthrob Davide Sanclimenti, leaving Liam at a loss for what to do.

Following the news of Liam’s departure, Gemma herself admitted she “felt proper guilty” for her role she had played in his decision to leave.

Surprised by the news of his departure, Gemma said “I wasn’t expecting that from you.



“It’s just a shame because we started it together and it will be weird not having you around, I do care for you and it will be weird.”

There was also a recoupling which left viewers on the edge of their seats, but with Liam’s departure the two singletons Paige Thorne and Afia Tonkmor were allowed to stay in the villa.

The recouplings remained similar to the couples decided by the public, but with Davide and Ekin-Su becoming a couple and Luca picking Gemma.

Love Island continues every night at 9pm on ITV2.

