Love Island’s Liam leaves Islanders in tears as he confirms he’s quit show

Love Island ’s Liam Llewellyn has officially confirmed his departure from series eight of Love Island, after viewers saw him tell his fellow Islanders about his decision on tonight’s show.

The episode saw the 22 year old Welsh student gather the Islanders around the fire pit to announce the news, which has been widely rumoured before the show aired.

Speaking to the boys sat around the fire pit, Liam said: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone together,

After he had gathered all of the Islanders together, Liam poured his heart out when he said: “I haven’t really been feeling like I have been giving 100 percent Liam. I know what 100 percent Liam looks like and I have miles off that.

“Trying to find someone to leave the villa that you care about – that’s the goal isn’t it. When you are not feeling that, it makes it a very hard sort of time to find that. I have been thinking long and and hard. I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa.













He continued: “I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment type thing…so yeah, you’re all unreal. “

There were tears from some of the group, including Luca and Amber, as they jumped up and hugged him

Liam then tried to rally the group, saying: “Smiles all round”.

Tasha said: “I absolutely adore Liam and I hope he finds someone special one day.”

Gemma, who was previously coupled up with Liam, expressed that she felt guilty.







When Dami asked Liam what he was going to do outside the villa, Liam replied: “I’m gonna go on some dates”.

Speaking to Luca, Gemma said: “I wasn’t expecting that from you.

“It’s just a shame because we started it together and it will be weird not having you around, I do care for you and it will be weird.”

The group cheered Liam on as he left the villa in a grey hoodie.

As he left, Liam said: “I’m buzzing to have met every one of you, but I’ll see you on the other side.







Whilst Liam’s time in the villa got off to a good start after being paired up with Michael Owen’s 19 year old daughter, Gemma, he quickly found himself single after newcomer Davide chose to couple up with her after being given 24 hours to couple up with a new girl.

He was thrown a lifeline after the public voted for him to go on a double date 27 year old Turkish actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and 25 year old Lounge Host Afia Tonkmor.







He left viewers of the series baffled by his ‘whispering’ voice on the dates, prompting them to turn up their TVs to hear what he was saying.

Despite being the first of the current Islanders to meet Ekin-Su and Afia, the girls quickly turned their attentions to other Islanders after entering the villa.

Upon Ekin-Su’s arrival into the villa, she immediately set her sights on Davide – much to Gemma’s disdain – and, later, she got to know 23 year old Tasha Ghouri’s current partner, Dubai real estate agent, Andrew Le Page, 27.

Afia, meanwhile has shown an interest in 23 year old Ikenna Ekwonna, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah Polack, also 23.

Tonight’s episode will see the boys pick which girl they would like to be coupled up with.

