“Painkillers, such as non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, can reduce the inflammation and help to reduce swelling and pain,” Cancer Research UK states.

“There have been some reports that drugs called bisphosphonates can help to relieve pain in people with HPOA.

“Bisphosphonates help to slow the breakdown of bone. But we don’t yet know how well these drugs work in helping to treat symptoms of HPOA.

”HPOA can also present as swollen fingers and toes, called clubbing.