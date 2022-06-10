Megan Fox wows in red latex dress as fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dons bizarre syringe earring

Megan Fox, 36, looked fierce last night in a sleeveless red vinyl mini dress alongside her fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly, 32.

The couple attended the premiere of their film Taurus at the Beacon Theatre in New York City along with Tim Sutton, who directed the piece.

The screening was part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and saw the Transformers actress pair her figure-hugging dress with silver stiletto heels.

Megan’s husband-to-be opted for an all-white blazer and trousers outfit accessorised with a white pearl necklace and a bizarre blood syringe earring, showing off his daring sense of style.