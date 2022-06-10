Minor Characters And Side Characters Who Should’ve Been The Main Character

These side characters deserve the spotlight.
Sometimes, the side characters end up stealing the show. The following minor characters in our favorite TV shows and movies def deserve their own spin-off.
1.
Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy
2.
Erica Sinclair from Stranger Things
3.
Willow Rosenberg from Buffy The Vampire Slayer
4.
Winston Bishop from New Girl
5.
Paulette from Legally Blonde
6.
Tess and Annie from This Is Us
7.
Mike Chang from Glee
8.
Haymitch from The Hunger Games
9.
Gigi in Booksmart
10.
The Janitor from Scrubs
11.
Eric Effiong and Aimee Gibbs from Sex Education
12.
Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad
13.
Babette from Gilmore Girls
14.
Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother
15.
Luisa from Jane The Virgin
16.
Carl Weathers from Arrested Development
17.
Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
I know there are so many other great side characters out there! So, what side character would you cast as the main character?
