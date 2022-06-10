Categories
Minor Characters And Side Characters Who Should’ve Been The Main Character


These side characters deserve the spotlight.

Sometimes, the side characters end up stealing the show. The following minor characters in our favorite TV shows and movies def deserve their own spin-off.

1.

Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy


ABC

She was arguably the best character on the show. Imagine this: she stays at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and works her way up from intern to Chief of Surgery herself. 

2.

Erica Sinclair from Stranger Things


Netflix

Tell me you wouldn’t watch Erica take on the Upside Down?! She would kill those monsters in a second! 

3.

Willow Rosenberg from Buffy The Vampire Slayer


The WB

She’s one of the most beloved characters in the supernatural world and definitely stole the show. Though Buffy is lovable and cool, Willow grows into a self-assured, incredible witch and should’ve been the main character. 

4.

Winston Bishop from New Girl


Fox

I mean, it’s Winnie The Bish! He steals the show. Imagine this: Winston is fresh from a breakup and moves into the loft with Jess, Schmit, and Nick. Hilarity ensues. Sure, it already does ensue on the original show but c’mon New Girl should’ve revolved around Winston. Not sure what the show title would be, though? 

5.

Paulette from Legally Blonde


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sure, she played Elle’s side-kick with aplomb, but her side plot with the delivery man, and her iconic ‘bend and snap’ deserves a movie of its own IMO. Legally Blonde is iconic in its own right and the storyline would’ve been incredibly different if it focused solely on Paulette, but come on, she’s the best. 

6.

Tess and Annie from This Is Us


NBC

Justice for the two youngest Pearson kids. In the final season, they barely made an appearance, and in the flash-forwards, we know nothing about their lives! The show would still be sibling and family-centric, with all your beloved people playing side characters, so it works out in the end! 

7.

Mike Chang from Glee


Fox

He was honestly the best dancer in New Directions and totally deserved a starring role. Bump him up to the main cast, give him a captivating storyline, and bam — Glee would’ve been a bigger hit than it was, to begin with! 

8.

Haymitch from The Hunger Games


Lionsgate

I’m not saying he should’ve been the star of The Hunger Games because Katniss is incredible BUT! Give him his own movie! 

9.

Gigi in Booksmart


Gloria Sanchez Productions

Justice for Gigi. Sure, Amy and Molly are cool and all — but Gigi is such a chaotic standout character that it’s hard to focus on anything else but her iconic scenes. 

10.

The Janitor from Scrubs


ABC / NBC

Justice for the chaotic janitor! Give him all the screen time! Apparently, Neil Flynn improvised most of his lines on the show, proving he has the comedic chops to star in the show as the main character. 

11.

Eric Effiong and Aimee Gibbs from Sex Education


Eleven / Netflix

Eric’s storylines have always been captivating on Sex Education and Aimee steals every scene she’s in. These two should be the main characters taking on Moordale Secondary School together. Can you see it? 

12.

Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad


AMC / FX Networks

Walter White is memorable in his own right, but imagine if the show focused mainly on Jesse? It would’ve been different, but it would’ve been great! Walter’s still on the show of course, but Jesse is the one running it all from the get-go. 

13.

Babette from Gilmore Girls


The CW

Babette is just the best. Her minimal scenes throughout the series should’ve been the main focus. I love Gilmore Girls with all my heart, but in the later seasons, imagine if we took a sharp pivot into Babette’s life? Amazing! 

14.

Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother


CBS

Barney is the best part of the show, okay. Ted can get kind of annoying at times and that ending just threw us all for a loop. Barney should’ve been the main character as his escapades and romantic plotlines basically drove the show. 

15.

Luisa from Jane The Virgin


The CW

Luisa is kinda messy and I’m not sure what the show would be called with her as the main character, but the smart, lovable doctor who started it all with a fateful artificial insemination deserves her chance to shine. 

16.

Carl Weathers from Arrested Development


Fox / Netflix

He’s so iconic he even plays a parody of himself! Sure the show would delve into a comedy about saving money in any situation, but doesn’t that sound wonderful?

17.

Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe


Marvel Studios

Happy has been a lovable supporting character throughout the MCU, and stays true to Iron Man and later, helps Peter Parker… he’s proven himself to be loyal. Give him a few newly discovered super powers and his story is sure to be a box office hit. 

I know there are so many other great side characters out there! So, what side character would you cast as the main character?



