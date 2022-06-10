Missing movie star chimp Tonka found alive, now enjoying Florida Sanctuary





Tonka, a 38-year-old chimp who starred in the movies “Buddy” and “George of the Jungle,” among others, is adapting to life in the sprawling 150-acre Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida.He was rescued Sunday from a Missouri breeding operation, where a woman who had possession of him hid him in a basement cage for a year — after allegedly claiming he was dead. An emergency court order was his ticket to freedom. “In the van on the way here, all he wanted to do was look out the window. He didn’t seem nervous at all. He definitely let us know what food he liked and what food he didn’t,” said Dr. Andrew Halloran, Save the Chimps’ director of chimpanzee behavior and care, who drove 20 hours to pick up Tonka and bring him back.Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 NewsTonka likes water from a bottle, apples and oranges but doesn’t really care for bananas.He likes his neighbors in the quarantine wing of the sanctuary where he is adapting well.He’s already been outside and after 60 days, he will be moved to one of the five-acre chimp islands where he can do whatever he wants.”It’s so incredibly critical for chimpanzees to socialize just like it’s critical for us to socialize with other humans,” Halloran said.Video below: Watch the chimps celebrate Valentine’s Day Tonka is calm and perfectly healthy and you can tell he is used to being in the limelight.Tonka was found in the Missouri basement after a long court battle between PETA and the operator of the breeding operation where he had ended up after his movie career.Another woman who was helping care for the chimps and who did not want to give him up allegedly claimed last year in court documents he was dead and had been cremated.But PETA had doubts about the story.The latest: Entertainment coverage from WPBF 25 NewsThe actor Alan Cumming, who starred with Tonka in “Buddy” in 1997, had developed a bond with the chimp and offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who could find him.On Thursday, managers at Save the Chimps got an emergency call, asking if they could be at the Lakes of the Ozarks address by Sunday, where Tonka had just been found and was being guarded by marshals until he could be transported.At Save the Chimps, where Tonka will likely stay unless he moves to another Florida sanctuary, chimps can go in and out of their enclosures at will, eat when they choose and become part of a chimp society.”We need to give Tonka a place where he can thrive, where he can be free to be a chimpanzee; that’s the life he deserves and that’s the life we want to provide for all our chimpanzees here,” said Halloran.To find out more about Save the Chimps, click here.Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Tonka, a 38-year-old chimp who starred in the movies “Buddy” and “George of the Jungle,” among others, is adapting to life in the sprawling 150-acre Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida. He was rescued Sunday from a Missouri breeding operation, where a woman who had possession of him hid him in a basement cage for a year — after allegedly claiming he was dead. An emergency court order was his ticket to freedom. “In the van on the way here, all he wanted to do was look out the window. He didn’t seem nervous at all. He definitely let us know what food he liked and what food he didn’t,” said Dr. Andrew Halloran, Save the Chimps’ director of chimpanzee behavior and care, who drove 20 hours to pick up Tonka and bring him back. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News Tonka likes water from a bottle, apples and oranges but doesn’t really care for bananas. He likes his neighbors in the quarantine wing of the sanctuary where he is adapting well. He’s already been outside and after 60 days, he will be moved to one of the five-acre chimp islands where he can do whatever he wants. “It’s so incredibly critical for chimpanzees to socialize just like it’s critical for us to socialize with other humans,” Halloran said. Video below: Watch the chimps celebrate Valentine’s Day Tonka is calm and perfectly healthy and you can tell he is used to being in the limelight. Tonka was found in the Missouri basement after a long court battle between PETA and the operator of the breeding operation where he had ended up after his movie career. Another woman who was helping care for the chimps and who did not want to give him up allegedly claimed last year in court documents he was dead and had been cremated. But PETA had doubts about the story. The latest: Entertainment coverage from WPBF 25 News The actor Alan Cumming, who starred with Tonka in “Buddy” in 1997, had developed a bond with the chimp and offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who could find him. On Thursday, managers at Save the Chimps got an emergency call, asking if they could be at the Lakes of the Ozarks address by Sunday, where Tonka had just been found and was being guarded by marshals until he could be transported. At Save the Chimps, where Tonka will likely stay unless he moves to another Florida sanctuary, chimps can go in and out of their enclosures at will, eat when they choose and become part of a chimp society. “We need to give Tonka a place where he can thrive, where he can be free to be a chimpanzee; that’s the life he deserves and that’s the life we want to provide for all our chimpanzees here,” said Halloran. To find out more about Save the Chimps, click here. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram





