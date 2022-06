David had only 16 seconds left by the time he had made £8,000, but he continued his winning streak

Bradley asked: “In the film The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy lives on a farm in what US State?”

The sportsman correctly answered: “Kansas,” before he was asked: “The decimal halfpenny coin was withdrawn from circulation in what decade?”

“80s,” David replied, seeming unsure. He was, however, correct again.