Neighbours fans ‘gutted’ as cast photo marks final ever day on set ‘Tears were shed’

The Neighbours cast filmed the soap’s final ever scene on Friday ahead of August’s series finale. A picture of Ramsay Street stars at the set of the Kennedy’s house was shared on social media to mark the end of the soap which has been running for almost four decades. Hundreds of fans commented on the picture to share their devastation over the soap coming to an end.

The picture shows characters including Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We all knew this day was coming but until we were here in this moment when the very last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we would all feel.

“Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud.”

He added how airing the soap for 37 years was an “incredible achievement” which should be celebrated.

