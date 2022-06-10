Categories
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On June 10, 2022


Ladies and gentlemen, today we bear witness to the beginning of another lesser-known film’s unexpected second chance at fame emerging on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Friday, June 10, 2022. Recent examples of this include when 2013’s The Call hit Number One (and much to star Halle Berry’s surprise), when an even lesser-known 2019 Neo-noir featuring Noah Reid called Disappearance at Clifton Hill claimed the top spot in late May, or when the Jean-Claude Van Damme-led drama We Die Young appeared on the list earlier this month and was living large until today, actually. To see what flick seems to be getting a new lease of life on the platform this time, as well as what other movies and TV shows Netflix users are watching the most (opens in new tab), read on.

Brahms in Brahms: The Boy II

(Image credit: STX Films)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – June 10, 2022

The underrated 2016 horror film The Boy – starring The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan as the nanny to a porcelain doll – is available on Netflix, but its 2020 sequel, Brahms: The Boy II – which was not as successful with critics or audiences – is the one that has entered the ranks of the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today at Number Ten. Other than that surprise addition, the sudden absence of We Die Young, and seeing The Hurt Locker and 1996’s Mission: Impossible each up a peg, the list looks quite similar to yesterday. Adam Sandler’s sports drama Hustle claims the top spot again, followed by action-packed Netflix original movie Interceptor, 2012 superhero hit The Amazing Spider-Man, the fourth of the Mission: Impossible movies, Best Picture Oscar winner Titanic, “historical” thriller 10,000 BC, and classic Jim Carrey comedy Dumb and Dumber.

  • 1. Hustle
  • 2. Interceptor
  • 3. The Amazing Spider-Man
  • 4. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • 5. Titanic
  • 6. 10,000 BC
  • 7. Dumb and Dumber
  • 8. The Hurt Locker
  • 9. Mission: Impossible
  • 10. Brahms: The Boy II



