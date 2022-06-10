Categories
Nicole Kidman, 54, stuns in black mini dress as she watches husband Keith Urban perform


Nicole Kidman dazzled in a little black dress as she took to the sidelines to watch her musician husband Keith Urban perform in Nashville.

The Hollywood actress, 54, danced to her husband’s tunes as she watched on lovingly from backstage.

Nicole looked sensational in a black mini dress which featured thin, spaghetti straps and a lace neckline.

She wore her blonde tresses in a simple updo which the front section pulled down around her face.

The Goldfinch star beamed as she watched her husband of 16 years perform at the CMA Fest 2022.



