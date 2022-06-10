Now even ELECTRIC vehicle charging fees surge as Russia’s invasion magnifies energy crisis

Over the past few months, UK households have been gripped by an energy crisis that threatens to throw millions of families into fuel poverty. First created by a post-pandemic recovery boom and aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the wholesale price of oil and gas has skyrocketed to record levels over the past year. Now, owners of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK are also beginning to feel the pinch, as Brighton and Hove City Council became the first to increase its charging fees since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The energy crisis has forced the Green Party- which controls the city council – to increase prices across its charge point network, adding yet another strain to households suffering from a cost of living crisis.

The war in Ukraine has led to an increase in the price of both fossil fuels and food, the UK move to end all of its energy imports from Russia.

In Brighton, the cost of lamp post chargers and fast chargers are both rising from 26p per kWh to 39p per kWh.

Meanwhile, the price of using rapid chargers is increasing from 27p per kWh to 44p per kWh.