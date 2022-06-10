Categories
Omaha’s Great Plains Black History Museum showcases history of African Americans playing baseball



There’s a new exhibit at Omaha’s Great Plains Black History Museum.It showcases the history of African Americans who played baseball during the early 1900s. Eric L. Ewing, executive director of the museum, hopes young people visit the exhibit during the College World Series. He said it’s important for them to learn about the history of these people who paved the way for those playing professional ball today. “And to learn about some of the things they had to overcome. And to even understand that we did have a league of our own that was owned and managed by people that looked like us,” Ewing said.He said the exhibit is a great lesson for African American history and the history of baseball. You can see the exhibit now through July 30.

