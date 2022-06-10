Power fans thrilled as Joseph Sikora confirms Force season 2 filming ‘Tommy’s back!’

The spin-off’s first season began in February this year and concluded in April with some major ramifications for Tommy to deal with when he returns to screens.

Tommy and his new partner Vic Flynn (Shane Harper) were both left devastated when Gloria (Gabrielle Ryan) was killed by a Serbian hitman.

He later revealed it was actually Vic’s father, Walter Flynn (Tommy Flanagan), who wanted Gloria dead, though his son showed mercy and kept him alive at the last minute.

As the drug war in Chicago builds to a crescendo, fans will have to tune in next year to find out if leaving Walter at large was a grave mistake.

Power Book IV: Force is available on Starz in the USA and on StarzPlay in the UK.