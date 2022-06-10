Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in a couple of years





Robert Hardman, Royal author and Daily Mail columnist discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Juiblee attendance. The Royal pair came back to London last week to attend the Queens Royal Jubilee celebrations. Mr Hardman spoke about how the Royal couple kept a low profile, whilst attending certain Jubilee events. The Royal author claimed there was still a long way to go towards normalising their return to the Royal Family.

Mr Hardman said on the Palace Confidential podcast: “The Sussexes actually kept a pretty low profile. “They turned up at the things they said they would turn up at and not at other things. “And I think that will have gone a long way toward normalising if you like, their return to these shores. “And I think in a couple of years it won’t even be newsworthy if they just pop back for something.” JUST IN: ‘Uneasy’ Prince Harry told to put on ‘happy face’ like Meghan Markle at future appearances

There has been speculation since the Royal couple visited Windsor Castle in April before heading to the Invictus games. The pair were spotted by shocked tourists whilst visiting other members of the Royal Family, on Castle grounds. Harry and Meghan turned heads when they turned up at St Paul’s Cathedral, as many people seems surprised to see the Royal couple attending Jubilee services and celebrations. Some Royal experts say that they could be slowly coming back into the Monarchy. READ MORE:‘I’m not joking!’ Erdogan warning to Greece as Aegean militarisation to ‘result in regret’

But Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed otherwise, stating that with their lack of public Royal appearances they are “obviously outsiders” in the Royal Family. Mr Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “A deep rift with the royal family remains although a lot obviously went on behind the scenes to allow for their visit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “This follows their visiting the Queen before the Invictus Games began. It would benefit everyone if it could be healed and the royal family were united.” Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It was only over a year ago that they carried out their last royal duties and their strained relations with the Cambridges were on show for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. DON’T MISS: Moment nurse tells patients: ‘You face a wait of 13 hours’

“Then came their interview on Oprah, which was so destructive and their behaviour, whilst having found freedom as they see it in California, has been unpredictable, to put it mildly. “Their relations with the Cambridges remain distant. Their popularity ratings in Britain are dire. “Harry’s memoir is supposedly due out later this year and there is a reported “fly on the wall” documentary series for Netflix, though details are unclear. “Their future obviously lies in the United States, but with periodic trips to Britain if relations with the royal family improve and if Harry is satisfied with security.”