Prince Harry will be ‘haunted’ by Platinum Jubilee for ‘rest of his life,’ claims expert





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at only one public Platinum Jubilee event during their trip back to the United Kingdom, which was the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. The couple were glimpsed during the Trooping of the Colour last Thursday but were absent from the rest of the royal events, something that Biographer Duncan Larcombe believes will “haunt” Harry for the rest of his life.

Mr Larcombe told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: “Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life. “They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester. “They didn’t take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour and fair play to them. “You can take your pick with things they were excluded from this weekend, whether they excluded themselves or not, they flew home on a private jet before the thing had even finished.

“That you could say was just them being respectful of not stealing the limelight but that will not be how Prince Harry sees it. “He will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated – if it was the Royal Family who said, ‘you’re not coming to the royal box’, ‘you are not going to sit there while the likes of Mike Tindall and other minor non-working royals were there.” Meanwhile the royal editor of Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl theorised that the Duke and Duchess were eager to skip royal events at which they would not have “centre stage seats.” She explained: “I honestly think it’s [because]…. they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family?

One-year-old Lilibet, known as Lili, also has the middle name Diana, which was chosen in memory of her late grandmother. A picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, and released by Harry and Meghan on Monday. The family friend later shared a black and white snap on Twitter of Meghan holding Lilibet alongside the words: “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around.” Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to more than £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, the spokesman said.