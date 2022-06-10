PSG push for Zidane, his relationship with Real Madrid is strained

Zinedine Zidane‘s name has emerged again as potential suitor to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the Paris Saint-Germain dugout despite the club not having communicated their decision to part ways with the Argentine in the summer.

Even French president Emmanuel Macron has publicly expressed his desire to see Zidane work with a French club, as he had previously done with Kylian Mbappe, whom he advised to renew his contract with PSG.

The Ligue 1 club have decided to push for Zidane‘s appointment, with the French coach having revealed in the past that he wants to coach Les Blues.

Offer and control

Zidane‘s potential arrival at PSG has nothing to do with Mbappe‘s renewal.

The financial offer and the possibility of taking over a project that offers him control are the factors that could lure the three-time Champions League winner to PSG.

Other potential suitors have emerged, but the Qatari owners are believed to favour Zidane. His Marseille and Real Madrid past are said to have prevented him from joining PSG.

However, his relationship with Los Blancos is now strained.

Zidane’s complicated relationship with Real Madrid

Following Zidane‘s departure last summer, a certain estrangement has been noted in regard to his relationship with Los Blancos.

The Frenchman celebrated on his social media accounts after Real Madrid‘s victory in the Champions League final, but that’s as far as he went.

In fact, during the season there has been no contact or response from Zidane to messages received, including some from Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid fans may feel hurt if Zidane joins PSG, but the French coach is a professional who sees the Parisian club as a good option.

Years ago, Zidane became an ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup bid. At the moment he has no further links with Qatar beyond the occasional commercial appearance, as Adidas remain his main sponsor.