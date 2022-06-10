‘Queen’s personal request’ Alicia Keys defends herself after Platinum Jubilee backlash

In the intro to her America-themed song, she urged: “If you believe in hope, this song is for you.

“We’re never going to let go of our dream.”

Meanwhile Alicia wasn’t the only one whose appearance at the show was placed under scrutiny.

Rod Stewart didn’t escape criticism at the Jubilee event either, with viewers denouncing his performance as a “drunk uncle at a wedding act”.

His rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ attracted derision from some viewers, who claimed the vocals were low quality, “cringeworthy” and “ball-breakingly embarrassing”.