Robert De Niro’s 30-year feud with Mickey Rourke sparked on set ‘You big f***ing crybaby!’

Back in 1987, Robert De Niro and Mickey Rourke co-starred together in the psychological horror Angel Heart, based on the novel Falling Angel. Rourke played Harry Angel, a New York PI hired by De Niro’s Louis Cyphre to solve the disappearance of a man called Johnny Favorite. It’s alleged during filming that the two stars seriously fell out and they’ve not buried the hatchet since.

De Niro, who stars in Dirty Grandpa on Channel 4 this evening, embraced his method acting and reportedly wouldn’t talk to Rourke on set at all. His reasoning was because of the complex relationship between their two characters, telling his co-star: “I think it’s better if we don’t talk.”

Angel Heart was the first and last time the two actors worked on a film together, with public feuding being on-going over 30 years later.

When his former co-star was set to make the gangster epic The Irishman, The Wrestler actor claimed he blocked his casting.