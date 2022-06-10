Royal Family LIVE: ‘Absolute fool’ Prince Andrew embroiled in debt battle over £1.6m

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will finally be invested as a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter next week, but three key working royals are still yet to be appoint to the prestigious Order by the Queen.

Traditionally the Queen leads other knights in a procession while wearing elaborate velvet robes, and a service is held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The Queen has several working royals that support her with her public duties, but a few of them are yet to be received into the Most Noble Order of the Garter, including:

Kate, Duchess of CambridgeSophie, Countess of WessexBirgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

