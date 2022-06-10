‘Schmigadoon!’ Renewed For Second Season By Apple TV

The musical comedy will continue on Apple TV+: The streamer has ordered a second season of Schmigadoon!

From creators Cinco Paul and and Ken Daurio and executive producer Lorne Michaels, the series stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit — all of whom are set to return.

Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also join the fun in the new season, which will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the world of 60’s and 70’s musicals.

Following its global debut on Apple TV+ last year, Schmigadoon! was honored with an AFI Award, and has received wide acclaim and accolades, including a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth.

The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Paul, who is the showrunner, wrote all of the original songs for the series. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces. Andrew Singer serves as an executive producer, while Micah Frank is a co-executive producer. Strong and Caroline Maroney are producers.

Other Apple TV originals that recently received a second season order including Severance, Pachinko, The Afterparty and Slow Horses.