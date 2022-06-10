Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova ‘very happy’ on red carpet

Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington looked thrilled to be in their new relationship as they attended a red carpet event together on Thursday.

The couple said they are “very happy” as they posed in co-ordinating outfits for the opening night of Matthew Bourne’s thriller-play The Car Man at Royal Albert Hall.

Nadiya, 32, wore a deep blue satin dress with a black lace hem detail, while her partner Kai, 26, matched in a navy suit.

To complete their outfits, Nadiya also wore a pair of black lace boots and dangling silver earrings while Kai wore a casual pair of trainers.

As the pair stepped onto the red carpet, Kai said that the couple were “very happy” together.







When asked whether they were happy, Nadiya added to the MailOnline : “’I think you can tell yourself”.

The couple met when competing as pros on Strictly Come Dancing and first revealed their romance back in January.

In April this year, they made things Instagram official when Nadiya posted a picture of them holding hands whilst they enjoyed dinner at celebrity hangout, The Ivy.

The couple went public with their romance at the beginning of this year, after the breakdown of Nadiya’s engagement to fiancé Matija Škarabot, 34, with whom she shares a seven year old daughter, Mila.







Kai and Nadiya’s love was first revealed when they were spotted kissing in a bar in Newcastle on the Strictly Live Tour, which is when they reportedly grew close.

In February, Nadiya visited her home country of Slovenia to visit her daughter Mila and mother Larisa, who both live with her ex-fiancé, Matija, who is a professional footballer in Slovenia.

It was rumoured that the ex-couple were reconciling after the footballer threw her a welcome home party and she was seen driving his luxury Porsche sports car, however since then Nadiya and Kai seem to be committed to their relationship.







The couple’s Strictly co-star AJ Odudu recently opened up on how she was “happy” for Kai and Nadiya’s new romance.

Speaking exclusively to OK! , AJ, 34, opened up about her time on the BBC One dancing show and her partner Kai, who made his debut on the series last year.

Asked if she’s happy for Kai, 26, and his blossoming relationship with Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer Nadiya, 32, AJ replied: “Yeah, of course [I’m happy for them]. I’ve just been so busy and he’s been so busy over the last few months.”

