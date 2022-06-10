Tekken Director Katsuhiro Harada Hypes Bloodline Anime For Netflix

As part of Netflix Geeked Week, Tekken fighting game series director Katsuhiro Harada issued a video message about the iconic franchise becoming an anime for Netflix. The series is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime this year.

First announced back in March with a teaser trailer, the new show is focused on Jin Kazama and his journey to get revenge after a “monstrous evil” entered the world and shook his life up. This is not Tekken’s first extension beyond games, as there was a Tekken animated movie in 1998 and a live-action Tekken film in 2009. Another animated movie, Tekken: Blood Vengeance, was released in 2011. Bloodline is Tekken’s first animated series, however.

The new Tekken anime for Netflix is one of many new video game TV shows and movies in the works. In an ever-growing pipeline of video-game adaptations, TV series based on Sony PlayStation properties God of War and Horizon were announced as ramping up production most recently in late May. Sony said in May 2021 that it had 10 TV shows/movies based on its games in the works, including the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie from John Wick’s Chad Stahelski, HBO’s The Last of Us series, and the Twisted Metal show from the writers of Bob’s Burgers.

