Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tom Lacey’s progressive chaser Sebastopol returns at Newton Abbot

The ultra-progressive Sebastopol returns over fences in a good feature chase for the Tom Lacey team at Newton Abbot on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

In a competitive race with over £12,000 to the winner, the eight-year-old will bid to defy top weight in the Racing Partnership Handicap Chase (6:51), facing six good rivals including three who won last time out.

The Jonjo O’Neill team send over Prince Escalus, another heading in the right direction but was a beaten favourite last time out, whilst Leapaway won at Worcester last month for the Philip Hobbs team.

Other contenders include Pisgah Pike and Mercian Prince – both second last time out – as well as previous winners Across The Line and Kauto The King.

Nicholls sends Skatman over fences

Paul Nicholls’ Skatman makes his chasing debut in the newtonabbotracing.com Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (8:01), facing Lakota Warrior from the Dan Skelton yard and Syd Hosie’s Story Of Friends.

John O’Shea’s Mac’s Dilemma will attempt to bring up the four-timer in the Shadow Rigging Supports Brain Tumour Research Handicap (1:35) at Chepstow, stepping up in trip and grade this afternoon.

Image:

Harry Derham (left) with Paul Nicholls at Sandown as they celebrate winning the trainers championship





Two to consider in the seven-furlong handicap would be Arcadian Nights (Mark Loughnane) and Mercurius Power from the Andrew Balding yard, with exciting apprentice Harry Davies in the saddle.

O’Shea has several other decent chances on the Chepstow card, including Dundory who lines up in the BJ Llewellyn Racing In Memory Of Gwilym Llewellyn Handicap (4:20), having finished fourth when a beaten favourite last time out.

Doyle heads Stateside in Gold Cup bid

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads Stateside on Friday, riding Archie Watson’s Frankel gelding Outbox in the Group Two Belmont Gold Cup (9:42).

The seven-year-old is a Listed winner on two occasions but will be looking to break his duck at Group level, facing the likes of Strong Tide, Abaan and Loft.

Four-year-old colt Jackie’s Warrior will no doubt be a short price for the True North Stakes (9:17), but the race of the night comes at 10:50, the Grade One New York Stakes.

Star mare Rougir and Flighty Lady top a field of seven, with leading American trainer Chad Brown fielding four of the runners.

Watch every race from Newton Abbot, Chepstow and Belmont Park, live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Friday, June 10.