Vanguard Season 4 leak claims popular World War II map is returning

Vanguard players have been suffering with match wait times for weeks, and developer Sledgehammer Games have finally responded to the issues.

Vanguard’s May 16 patch introduced major changes to the game’s Combat Pacing, removing the Assault option from the game entirely. Sledgehammer tweaked the Tactical and Blitz options as part of this change, with the hope of diversifying the map rotation.

While this does appear to have helped map rotation, it has created a bigger issue. Since this patch, players have been complaining about the matchmaking system, specifically how long it takes them to find matches.

Since this update, players have complained about sitting in loading screens for ages, with some stating that it takes up to five minutes to find matches. Unsurprisingly, Vanguard fans haven’t been too happy about this, and have been crying out for a response from Sledgehammer.

Read More: Best Ranked Play loadouts for Vanguard Season 3 Reloaded

Finally, on June 1, the game’s developers acknowledged the issues in a Reddit comment, confirming that they were aware of the problem.

“This issue is on our radar,” they wrote. “A Trello card has been created for it as well.”

Sledgehammer asked those who were suffering from extreme loading times to reply to the comment, with hopes that they can use the information provided by players to help aid their investigation.

Unfortunately, there is currently no word on when a fix for these issues could come. With the Season 3 Reloaded patch already live, we expect it could be Vanguard Season 4 before this problem is addressed.

Image Credits: Sledgehammer Games