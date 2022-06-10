Warning: The mineral supplement linked to a ‘near tripling’ risk of open heart surgery

Many people turn to supplements to get their daily dose of vitamins and minerals. This may seem like a wise move but increasing evidence suggests this approach is ill-advised. A study published in the journal Heart warns of the dangers associated with calcium supplementation.

Calcium is a mineral most often associated with healthy bones and teeth, although it also plays an important role in blood clotting.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, you should be able to get all the calcium you need by eating a varied and balanced diet.

Indeed, research published in the journal Heart suggests calcium supplements are linked to a heightened risk of death among those with aortic valve stenosis – a progressive and potentially fatal condition.

What’s more, the study found calcium supplication nearly triples the risk of needing an aortic valve replacement – the only effective treatment that involves replacing the faulty valve.

