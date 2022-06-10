‘You want a 9% pay rise!’ Charlie Stayt grills union boss as she warns NHS staff will quit

In evidence submitted for the 2022 NHS pay rise, the Government have put forward three percent as the figure they can afford. TUC senior policy officer Sian Elliot joined Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast on Friday to argue the importance of a “fairer” pay increase as the host desperately tried to get the union boss to name the figure she was hoping the Government would settle on.

Charlie said: “I will keep asking you the same question which is, talk to me about numbers because everyone is well aware that inflation is either nine or 10 or possibly even going beyond that.

“In terms of a pay offer for nurses, what figures are you talking about?”

“We’re talking about everyone in the NHS and what we’re saying is that pay offer needs to be fair, it needs to reflect the rising cost of living and what we want to see is the Government sitting around the table with employers, with unions talking about what that fair pay offer would be.”

Interjecting, Charlie asked: “Are you in a position where you aren’t going to talk about numbers?

“What you seem to be saying is inflation, if we take it today as we speak at nine percent you’re saying that’s the baseline for the pay settlement and it should be inflation plus? Is that a reasonable read of what you’re saying?”