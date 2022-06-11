Categories
53 Celebrity Couples You May Not Know Exist Because They’re Pretttttttty Darn Secretive


These couples are essentially the anti-Kravis’ of the celeb world.

Because not every couple is out here Kravis and Kete’ing, let’s take a look at the celebrity couples who rarely make public appearances together…


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

1.

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean

They’ve been married for over 55 years!

2.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for InStyle

3.

Alexa Demie and Christian Berishaj

4.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga


Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images


Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

5.

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio


Jean Catuffe / Getty Images


Arturo Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

6.

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

7.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images


Pepe Mendez / GC Images / Getty Images

8.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes


Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images

They’ve only been seen publicly together a couple times in over 10 years.


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

9.

Lizzo and Myke Wright


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for MTV

10.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn


GOR/GC Images / Getty Images


Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

11.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown


Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

12.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

They made their red carpet debut earlier this year.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13.

Keira Knightley and James Righton


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

14.

Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

15.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

16.

Georges LeBar and RuPaul


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images


Santiago Felipe / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart


Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

19.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

20.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

21.

Zöe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

They went to the 2021 Met Gala together.

22.

Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

The only pics of them at a public performance are these bloody ones from 2016.


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

23.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz


Bg008 / GC Images / Getty Images

24.

Dave McCary and Emma Stone


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

They got married in 2020.


Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

25.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd


Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

26.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

28.

Lorde and Justin Warren


Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

29.

Adele and Rich Paul


Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

30.

Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

31.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn


Jmenternational / Getty Images


Stephen Pond / Getty Images

32.

Lori and Guy Fieri


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Joey Foley / FilmMagic / Getty Images

33.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha


Araya Doheny / Getty Images


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Landmark Vineyards / Getty Images

34.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

35.

David Harbour and Lily Allen


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

36.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

37.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker


Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

38.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

39.

Kal Penn and Josh


James Devaney / Getty Images

We still don’t know his fiancé’s last name.

40.

Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew


Jerritt Clark / GC Images / Getty Images

They have recently gotten back together after briefly breaking up last year.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

41.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks


Spot, Gice / SPOT-Vasquez / BACKGRID

42.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor


David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

43.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts


Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

44.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

45.

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

46.

Kesha and Brad Ashenfelter


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp / Getty Images


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for dcp

47.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky


Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

48.

Barbie Ferreira and Elle Puckett


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for HBO Max


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for HBO Max

49.

Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

50.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin


Sarah Morris / Getty Images


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

51.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome


Alo Ceballos / GC Images / Getty Images


Alo Ceballos / GC Images / Getty Images

52.

Alev Aydin and Halsey


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

53.

And last but not least, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde


Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images


Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images



