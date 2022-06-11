53 Celebrity Couples You May Not Know Exist Because They’re Pretttttttty Darn Secretive

These couples are essentially the anti-Kravis’ of the celeb world.
Because not every couple is out here Kravis and Kete’ing, let’s take a look at the celebrity couples who rarely make public appearances together…
1.
Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean
They’ve been married for over 55 years!
2.
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino
3.
Alexa Demie and Christian Berishaj
4.
Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga
5.
Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio
6.
Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons
7.
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski
8.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
They’ve only been seen publicly together a couple times in over 10 years.
9.
Lizzo and Myke Wright
10.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
11.
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown
12.
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
They made their red carpet debut earlier this year.
13.
Keira Knightley and James Righton
14.
Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin
15.
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie
16.
Georges LeBar and RuPaul
17.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
18.
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart
19.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
20.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
21.
Zöe Kravitz and Channing Tatum
They went to the 2021 Met Gala together.
22.
Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The only pics of them at a public performance are these bloody ones from 2016.
23.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz
24.
Dave McCary and Emma Stone
They got married in 2020.
25.
Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd
26.
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike
27.
Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen
28.
Lorde and Justin Warren
29.
Adele and Rich Paul
30.
Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow
31.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
32.
Lori and Guy Fieri
33.
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
34.
Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett
35.
David Harbour and Lily Allen
36.
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen
37.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
38.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
39.
Kal Penn and Josh
We still don’t know his fiancé’s last name.
40.
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew
They have recently gotten back together after briefly breaking up last year.
41.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks
42.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
43.
Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts
44.
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence
45.
Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer
46.
Kesha and Brad Ashenfelter
47.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
48.
Barbie Ferreira and Elle Puckett
49.
Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu
50.
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin
51.
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome
52.
Alev Aydin and Halsey
53.
And last but not least, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
