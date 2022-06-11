Categories
7 All-Too-Familiar Signs Someone In Your Relationship Is Being Immature (And How To Fix It)


Most of us think that by the time we marry or commit to that “forever” relationship, we are pretty well all grown up.

This is untrue.

Don’t get me wrong, we absolutely better have a certain level of maturity to say “I do.” In fact, over the years as the age of first marriage has increased, the divorce rates have lowered, so being grown up certainly seems to help in that regard.

But in many ways, that major commitment launches us to a whole different phase of “growing up,” in which the intensity revs up and the stakes get higher.

Growing up … or simply growing?

I first married when I was 19, and oh, did I have lots of growing up to do. My brain wasn’t even fully developed (brains usually mature at about 25 years), which probably came as no surprise to my husband. During our 35 years of marriage, my spouse and I discovered that by challenging each other to keep growing — and to grow up — we deepened our love and intimacy.

Then my husband died and the universe invited me to grow in different ways.

A few years later, I met a man who woke me to the possibility of another relationship.By the time my new husband and I married, I figured I had this whole relationship puzzle pretty well solved. Hah!

The thing about marriage, or any committed relationship, is that it keeps presenting you with ways to confront yourself — and grow up.

