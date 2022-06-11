Antique Bakery Manages to Pull Off BL Romance – Minus Many of the Genre’s Problematic Tropes

Boys’ Love, or BL, is often written off as being full of problematic stereotypes and the romanticization of unhealthy relationships and behaviors. Such a reductive approach to the shojo subgenre, however, only serves to bolster the “good” and “bad” representation binary, limiting the portrayals of queer experience that can be told. While there might be negative portrayals present in BL — non-consensual relationships, predatory behaviors, abusive partners — these aren’t exclusive to BL or queer experience and are often present across romance and other genres.





While toxic behaviors and relationships shouldn’t be reinforced and glamorized, they also shouldn’t be replaced with a “wholesome” counterpart in the name of representation, because it oversimplifies the complicated nature of things like romance, sex and queerness. BL is a diverse genre encompassing stories that blend other genres together and explore a wide range of stories and characters. One such series is the Eisner and Kodansha Manga Award-winning Antique Bakery.

Antique Bakery is a clever mix of slice-of-life, comedy, cooking and drama that all takes place in a Tokyo pâtisserie nestled in a former antique shop. The story centers on the pâtisserie’s manager and owner, Keiichiro Tachibana, and his three friends and coworkers: the pastry chef, Yusuke Ono, his apprentice, Eiji Kanda, and the waiter Chikage Kobayakawa. Antique Bakery achieves a charming balance of lightheartedness and drama through its focus on workplace comedy and the interpersonal interactions of friends in business with each other. The series was so well received that, in addition to its 2008 anime, it garnered a television drama, an audio drama and two international adaptations.





The 12-episode anime is incredibly character-driven, with the pâtisserie setting serving as the catalyst for the development of everyone’s relationships, in addition to the various artful depictions of delicious desserts. In between the day-to-day workplace antics, the story lets Ono and Chikage explore their attraction to one another, Eiji and Ono their father-son relationship, and the pasts that brought them all to this point.

An underlying storyline in Antique Bakery is Tachibana’s past trauma from being kidnapped as a child, and how it has come to shape his behaviors. The incident gradually is pieced together, and it’s made clear how important it is to Tachibana that his kidnapper should finally be caught. This eventually leads to a slight shift in the overall story, where Tachibana gets involved with the police to help find another child kidnapper — who he suspects may be the one who took him all those years ago.





Part of what makes Antique Bakery so engaging is that it features fully-fledged characters who get to have both their professional and personal lives explored. Despite being a shorter series — spanning only four manga volumes and 12 episodes — each of the main characters gets a developed backstory and experiences growth throughout the story.

Antique Bakery may not focus on sexual relationships or sexuality explicitly, but its portrayals of the nuances of romance are not at the expense of other BL that do. It is instead another facet of queer and relationship-centric narrative for anime and manga fans to consume, especially if they favor series that are generally more lighthearted.





Any relationship, platonic or otherwise, is composed of many elements. Similarly, BL encompasses more than just its negative perceptions. Antique Bakery is one of the many BL series out there that explores the breadth of interpersonal relationships, and not solely through its lack of inclusion of sex. It succeeds the most in its deft portrayal of the complexity of relationships in a relatively simple narrative, one that is both grounded and refreshing.

Antique Bakery is set to stream on RetroCrush.