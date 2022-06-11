Arsenal’s risky transfer stance made clear after Tottenham ‘agree third summer signing’

Spence is a very attacking full-back and perhaps fits Spurs’ 3-4-3 formation better than Arsenal’s 4-3-3. But the 21-year-old would have been a welcome signing to many of the club’s supporters.

If Arsenal are to sign a full-back this summer, it is likely to be on the opposite side of the pitch. Kieran Tierney continues to be hampered by injury problems of his own and Nuno Tavares has struggled as his deputy.

Bologna’s Aaron Hickey has been linked, as has Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko. But allowing Spence to move to Spurs and relying on his current right-back options is definitely a gamble by Arteta.

