Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Have Had The Ultimate Whirlwind Romance

Thanks to his groundbreaking portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhrmann’s biopic Elvis, Austin Butler has quickly become a Hollywood sensation. And as evidenced at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the actor current success isn’t limited to his career – his love life is blooming, too. Butler and his girlfriend, model Kaia Gerber, made their most attention-grabbing red carpet appearance yet with some serious PDA.

While both stars have yet to speak about their relationship directly, they seemed to have formed a strong bond during their time together. The couple got together after Gerber broke up with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi in November 2021. Butler had already been single for a year by that point, having parted ways with Vanessa Hudgens following their nine-year relationship in January 2020.

As we wait for the next big red carpet moment between Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, here’s a break down of their relationship timeline so far.

December 2021: Dating Rumours

On Dec. 21, Butler and Gerber were snapped by the Daily Mail leaving a yoga class in Los Angeles. This is the first time Gerber had been seen with another beau after her breakup with Elordi a month earlier.

A day later, an insider told People they were spending a lot of time together. “She seems really happy. All of her friends think he’s really cute,” the source said.

January 2022: Spotted in Los Angeles

In the new year, the rumoured couple were seen getting very cosy with each other. People magazine spotted the pair leaving Erewhorn Market in Los Angeles accompanied by the model’s dog rescue dog Milo.

Later that day, Gerber spoke to People about how lockdown made her “re-evaluate” her personal life. “I think, it’s so important people are realising how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don’t have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from.”

February 2022: Valentine’s Day Date

Despite not making it official, Butler and Gerber were spotted in London celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together. The pair looked uber stylish, with the 20-year-old model sporting a bucket hat and brown coat combo while 30-year-old Butler opted for a long peacoat and jumper.

March 2022: Red Carpet Official

The couple soon made their way to Paris, where they were seen leaving a hotel in the French capital on March 22. Four days later, Butler and Gerber finally made it red carpet official back in the United States as they attended W Magazine’s Best Performances party.

On March 28, the couple were seen in San Fernando Valley getting coffee before heading to a birthday party for Ashley Tisdale’s daughter with bags of presents in tow, the Daily Mail reports.

April 2022: Holding Hands In Malibu

In early April, Butler and Gerber held hands while visiting Malibu’s Farmers’ Market on a rather cold day in the beach city. The model’s dog Milo made another adorable appearance, this time being walked by Butler.

May 2022: PDA At The Met Gala & Cannes

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

May was a big month for Butler and Gerber, attending red carpets for two of the world’s biggest events – the Met Gala and Cannes. While they decided to walk the Met Gala carpet separately (Butler walked with Elvis Presley’s widow, Priscilla Presley), they eventually reunited at the entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, reached for each other’s hand and shared a kiss.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Cut to May 26, where Butler and Gerber stunned the world with some PDA following the premiere Elvis at Cannes Film Festival. Both wore stunning outfits by Celine, with Gerber in a beautifully vivid red halter dress and Butler sporting a classic tuxedo.