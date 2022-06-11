Cancer signs: Could cravings for certain foods signal the fatal disease? Experts weigh in

“Cancer cells also need lots of other nutrients too; such as amino acids and fats; it’s not just sugar they crave,” adds cancer research UK.

WebMD, however, explains that while all the cells in the body use sugar for energy, cancer cells use roughly 200 times more.

Hussain Abdeh, Superintendent Pharmacist at Medicine Net, explained: “Glucose fuels all of our cells, and when we eat or drink foods that are high in glucose, it is absorbed into the bloodstream for our cells to use.”

This, however, does not translate to cravings for sugar, according to the Pharmacist.