Charl Schwartzel wins inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event; Also part of team competition

Schwartzel finished a shot ahead of Henni du Plessis, who were both part of the Stingers GC side victorious in the Team Competition at Centurion Club; Schwartzel earns $4million for his victory and an additional $750,000 for being part of the winning team
Charl Schwartzel secured the biggest payday of his golfing career by surviving a back-nine wobble to claim a two-stroke victory in the inaugural event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Schwartzel carded a two-over 72 at the Centurion Club to end the week on seven under and two clear of compatriot Henni Du Plessis, earning him the winners’ cheque of $4million.
The South African duo were both part of Stingers GC, who won the team competition alongside Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen, with the quartet all earning an additional $750,000 share of the $3million team first prize.
Schwartzel took a three-shot lead into the final round and saw his lead extended when Du Plessis bogeyed the sixth, with a Schwartzel birdie at the eighth seeing him reach the turn five ahead.
The former Masters champion hit a wayward tee shot at the par-four 12th on his way to an untimely double-bogey but made a two-putt gain at the par-five next to match Du Plessis’ birdie, before a bogey at the 14th dropped the overnight leader back to eight under.
A superb two-putt par from distance at the par-five 15th and a clutch par-save at the 16th kept Schwartzel two ahead with two to play, with a final-hole bogey enough for him to earn a first-prize nearly three times the figure he claimed for his major success in 2011.
“Honestly, I’m relieved!” Schwartzel said. “It was tough finishing there. I made a bad mistake on 12 which put me on the back foot and I needed to just stay calm and try and get this thing in the house and out of my hands. I made it a bit more difficult than it should’ve been, but I’m just proud of how I hung in and it [winning] is a great feeling.”
