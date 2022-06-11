Doctors sparks backlash after scooping major soap award ‘Are you kidding me?’

The episode, titled Three Consultations and a Funeral, was a self-contained two-hander starring Dr Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and Jan Fisher (Lucy Benjamin). The Doctors instalment followed the woman over the course of a month as Emma tried to help Jan, who she knew was hiding something. It was finally revealed she had been coercively controlled by her husband.
The episode highlighted domestic abuse and went up against the likes of the Coronation Street flashback episode for Seb Franklin’s (Harry Visinoni) attack and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) in Southend in EastEnders.
Also nominated was Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) stroke in Emmerdale and the Hollyoaks Out of Time instalment.
When it was announced Doctors had scooped the gong, many of those tuning into the awards took to Twitter to claim Corrie and Emmerdale were robbed.
@RyanGSoapKing tweeted: “I feel offended that Doctors won over Jean’s Southend Episode!!! That whole episode deserves a reward in itself. #EastEnders #SoapAwards.”
READ MORE: Emmerdale theory: Triple exit for beloved villagers in tragedy
@Daisygrl11 simply shared: “Are you kidding like seriously #soapawards.”
“There were so many good single soap episodes and they chose Doctors :/ #SoapAwards,” @JoeMartinDavid posted.
@Liam_l96 tweeted: “Doctors?! Corrie robbed again #soapawards,” as @TanishBourne91 posted: “I’m sorry but who the f**k voted for doctors?! #soapawards.”
@trevorsroyle shared: “F*ck off did doctors just win over the flashback ep and jeans ep #SoapAwards #SoapAwards2022”
They were nominated for their performance in Jean’s bipolar storyline, which saw the mother suffer a manic episode and throw herself into the sea at Southend wearing a wedding dress.
Accepting her awards, Gillian said: “This is the best award to get, I love working with this lady.
“She is the most talented and generous, instinctive and truthful actor I know.
“She brings a lot of joy and happiness to the set, everyone loves her and why wouldn’t they.
Source link